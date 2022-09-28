Detroit Lions D’Andre Swift (shoulder) misses practice

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) did not participate in practice Wednesday and is trending down to play in Week 4.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Swift would have to feel “significantly better” to play Sunday against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. Swift, who is considered week-to-week, is expected to miss time.

Swift hurt the shoulder in Detroit’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

Campbell said he’s contemplating giving Swift time off with two games before a bye week. That would push Swift’s return to Week 7, after games against the Seahawks and at the New England Patriots on Oct. 9 as well as the scheduled Week 6 bye.

Jamaal Williams stepped into the lead role last season when Swift sustained a shoulder sprain in December.

Williams had 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns this past Sunday against the Vikings. He leads the team with four rushing TDs.

Swift is averaging 8.6 yards per carry in three starts this season, totaling 231 yards, good for eighth in the NFL.

Williams has a team-leading 43 carries for 168 yards.

–Field Level Media