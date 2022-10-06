Lions RB D’Andre Swift likely out again in Week 5

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift likely will be ruled out for a second consecutive game on Sunday with ankle and shoulder injuries, ESPN reported Thursday.

Swift, 23, did not participate in practice Wednesday. He hurt the shoulder in Detroit’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

With a bye coming in Week 6, Swift can continue healing and be ready for Week 7, per the report. The Lions will face the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Oct. 23.

Swift was off to a hot start, rushing for 231 yards at a clip of 8.6 yards per carry in the first three games, with a touchdown. He also had eight catches for 77 yards and a score.

Jamaal Williams would continue as the starting running back in Swift’s place. He leads the NFL with six rushing touchdowns and rushed for 108 yards and two TDs last week in a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions (1-3) travel to New England (1-3) on Sunday.

