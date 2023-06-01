Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain exit is official: 4 logical landing spots in free agency

Soccer icon Lionel Messi will officially become a free agent this weekend, and that means a serious bidding war could occur in the next few weeks for one of the greatest players in the sport’s history.

While there are many who feel Lionel Messi’s best days are well behind him at 35 years old, he is still a high-level player. He proved that at the end of 2022 when the Argentinian legend guided his country’s national team to their third World Cup title, and first in nearly 40 years.

However, following a memorable run in the tournament and showcasing just how good he still is in one of the greatest World Cup Finals of all time, Lionel Messi has struggled as a very expensive member of the Paris Saint Germain roster.

There was already some doubt if the club would bring him back with his contract set to expire this month. But with PSG clinching another Ligue 1 title last week despite his play, Messi is now expendable since the club already has enough star power in the likes of superstar Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

Negotiations between the club and Lionel Messi have been a bit of a roller coaster over the last few months as a return even seemed likely earlier this year. However, it was made official this week that the two sides have agreed to a separation and the soccer great will hit the open market on June 4.

While he is not one of the 10 best players on the planet anymore, he is still a star and one of the most famous athletes on Earth. This means Messi is sure to get some massive offers in the coming weeks. Let’s take a look at four likely landing spots for the man that has won seven Ballon d’Or trophies.

Saudi Pro League

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

On a competitive level, the Saudi Pro League does not have much to offer other than playing against fellow legend Cristiano Ronaldo on occasion. However, there is no club or league that can offer more money than the SPL. That is why they are the favorites to land Lionel Messi.

Money talks and the PSG veteran is not getting any younger. If the rumor of a potential contract that could pay him over $400 million a year is true, it might be too good an offer for him to refuse.

Inter Miami CF

Messi has been linked to a possible move to MLS for months. In the past, aging soccer greats taking their talents to America for a retirement tour was common. While this would be a similar situation, the MLS has come a very long way since Thierry Henry and David Beckham played in the league.

If reports that Messi could get ownership in Inter Miami CF if he joined are legitimate, there are major benefits for both sides. Messi would help bring a bigger spotlight on a league that is better than it gets credit for, and then he has the chance to own a piece of something that continues to grow in value and will do so for many more years.

Chelsea FC

Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Lionel Messi has played in a couple of the most well-known leagues in the world. However, he has yet to compete in the legendary English Premier League. While he is unlikely to be pursued by powerhouse clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, or even Manchester United, maybe Chelsea could come calling.

The team finished 12 in the EPL standings this season and that is not acceptable for a club that has won five EPL titles. Nor is their horrible showing good enough for the team’s new owners. Pursuing the soccer great on a short-term deal could be possible for Chelsea.

FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi became a soccer icon during 17 amazing seasons playing for FC Barcelona. In recent weeks there have been rumblings that his old team could be looking to have a reunion with their greatest player. While they aren’t the favorites, Messi finishing his legendary career in Barcelona just feels like the right way for things to end.