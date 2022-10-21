Lincoln Financial Field: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - philadelphiaeagles.com

While Lincoln Financial Field may not be for everyone, Philadelphia locals will tell you, there’s no other place like it. When Philadelphia Eagles are playing at “The Linc” the arena absolutely comes alive with over 60,000 fans screaming at the top of their lungs, with several colorful obsenities laced in as well. It’s an electric atmosphere that really can only be explained by visiting Lincoln Financial Field itself. It this sounds like your thing, here’s what you will need to know ahead of your visit.

Where is Lincoln Financial Field located?

Lincoln Financial Field is in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh. The address of Lincoln Financial Field is One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA, 19148.

Who plays at Lincoln Financial Field?

The Philadelphia Eagles play at Lincoln Financial Field.

What is the capacity of Lincoln Financial Field?

The capacity at Lincoln Financial Field is 67,594, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at Lincoln Financial Field?

Lincoln Financial Field gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at the Lincoln Financial Field?

Lincoln Financial Field parking costs $45 for games and $35 for concerts. Parking areas are generally open four and a half hours before kickoff.

Public Parking – Lots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, M, N, P, Q, R, W, X, T, S, U, V

Reserved – Lots D, E, J, K, L

Can you tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field?

Tailgating is not permitted in the parking lots north of Pattison Avenue and west of Darien Street. Lots Q-W and the lot near the Nova Care Complex. Other than those lots, you can tailgate at the other parking locations.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field?

Before the game, you can watch the football team’s warm-up at Lincoln Financial Field. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to Lincoln Financial Field?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and are no bigger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be brought into the stadium.

Can you bring food and water into Lincoln Financial Field?

You are allowed to bring your food into Lincoln Financial Field. You must wrap it in clear plastic or kept in a transparent freezer bag so that security can inspect it. Bottles, cans, and beverage containers are not allowed into Lincoln Financial Field.

Is Lincoln Financial Field cashless?

Lincoln Financial Field is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Lincoln Financial Field?

Suites at Lincoln Financial Field cost between $20,000-$40,000 depending on the event and game. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

Lincoln Financial Field Club Level Suites include two rows of fixed seating on the suite balcony, bar stool seating, and lounge chairs inside the suite.

Red Zone Suites at Lincoln Financial Field are on the Lower Suite Level behind the North End Zone. With three rows of private fixed seating, guests get a great vantage point of the game.

The President’s Club consists of 14 private luxury suites sitting on top of the lower-level suites on the stadium’s west side.

What is there to eat at Lincoln Financial Field?

There are some delicious spots to eat at Lincoln Financial Field. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Zac’s Hamburgers : Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, mushroom burgers, and more are out in section 110.

: Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, mushroom burgers, and more are out in section 110. Chickie’s & Pete’s : Crab fries, cheese sauce, and more all through the concession stands in the concourses.

: Crab fries, cheese sauce, and more all through the concession stands in the concourses. ​ Fuku : Serving up fried chicken and fries in section 114.

: Serving up fried chicken and fries in section 114. Phillip’s Steaks : Nothing says Philly like a cheesesteak, so head to section 101 for the authentic Philly cheesesteak to enjoy during an Eagles game.

: Nothing says Philly like a cheesesteak, so head to section 101 for the authentic Philly cheesesteak to enjoy during an Eagles game. Love and Honey Fried Chicken : Buttermilk fried chicken with dipping sauces out in section 108.

: Buttermilk fried chicken with dipping sauces out in section 108. The Pierogi Place : Cheese pierogis, onions, sour cream, and more are in section 125.

: Cheese pierogis, onions, sour cream, and more are in section 125. Tony Luke’s : Pork sandwiches with cheese out in section 112.

: Pork sandwiches with cheese out in section 112. Quick and Carmichael BBQ : Serving up pulled pork sandwiches in section 134.

: Serving up pulled pork sandwiches in section 134. Two Locals Brewing Company : Independently owned brewery out in section 132.

: Independently owned brewery out in section 132. McNally’s Tavern : Beef sandwiches with kettle chips out in the Pepsi Plaza.

: Beef sandwiches with kettle chips out in the Pepsi Plaza. Bassets BBQ: Serving up pulled pork, mac n cheese, and more out in Headhouse plaza.

Classic hot dogs, burgers, beer, fries, and more are also available throughout the stadium on game day.

