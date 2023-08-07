Liberty freshman OL Tajh Boyd dies at 19

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tajh Boyd, a freshman member of the football team at Liberty University, has died, the university confirmed.

Boyd was 19. A cause of death was not revealed.

Boyd was listed on Liberty’s athletics website as a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman from Chesapeake, Va., where he graduated from Oscar F. Smith High school. He signed his letter of intent to play at Liberty in December and officially joined the program in January.

“Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come,” Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw and football coach Jamey Chadwell said in a joint statement.

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.”

–Field Level Media