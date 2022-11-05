Lebron James ends Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles Lakers talk: ‘I don’t condone any hate to any race’

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

In one fell swoop Friday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James brought an end to any desperate fans’ hope that the team might still trade for embattled Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

The NBA news cycle has been completely dominated by the ongoing drama in Brooklyn. The team fired head coach Steve Nash just a few weeks into the season, but that was quickly overshadowed by Kyrie Irving’s outrageous decision to show support — via tweet — for a documentary film promoting many antisemitic notions.

That choice by the seven-time All-Star has created a media storm that’s surrounding him and the team and led to an eventual suspension by the organization on Thursday. This had made many around the league suspect Irving will be moved via a trade soon.

Related: Good chance Kyrie Irving and Nets partnership over -3 ideal trade destinations

One organization many would assume to be interested in the talented guard is the Los Angeles Lakers. However, their team’s top star made comments yesterday that don’t bode well for the possibility of trade talks from the summer being rekindled.

Lebron James comments on Kyrie Irving controversy

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the most influential player in the Los Angeles Lakers organization weighed in [h/t Euro Hoops] on the Irving drama. His response seemed to draw a clear line in the sand, and it looks like his former teammate won’t likely be joining him in LA this season.

“Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand. I believe what Kyrie did, did cause some harm to a lot of people. He has since, over the last — today, or was it yesterday — he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate. “I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything. So it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you’re in — if you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

The Lakers were rumored to have made a strong push to trade for Irving in the offseason, but a deal could never be worked out with the Brooklyn Nets. Lebron James and the Nets guard won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers.