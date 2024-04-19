5 reasons why LeBron James’ era with the Los Angeles Lakers is nearing its end

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the more intriguing opening-round matchups of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will work toward establishing a dynasty while the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could be nearing the end of an era.

The Lakers, as constructed since Anthony Davis joined James in the 2019-20 season, could be headed for a major change following the next seven games, if not sooner. Could an early elimination bring about an eventual roster shakeup?

Davis’ first season in Los Angeles ended with an NBA title, but there has been one coaching change and only one trip past the first round of the playoffs since, all while James has closed into inside of a year until his age-40 season.

Here are five reasons why a Los Angeles Lakers’ loss in the first round could be the beginning of change.

LeBron James contract opt-out

James has another year remaining on his two-year, $99 million contract extension but the second season includes a player opt out and it is possible that the superstar will use it.

In February, ESPN reported that James could be pondering another extension to stay in L.A. that would knock out the option year and replace it with a three-year deal that could be worth up to $180 million. That news could still come, or James could opt out for a different situation.

Retirement could also be in the cards for LeBron James

Retirement also is on the table for James, although all indications are that the veteran of 21 seasons will play at least one more campaign. “I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming. It’s coming for sure,” James said in February.

James’ option for next season would pay him $51.4 million, a sum that surely would be hard to turn down. But he is set financially and he still has endorsement options down the road that will pay handsomely.

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer over a year ago and padded that total with another 1,822 points this season, his most since 2017-18 in his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He continues to be effective.

The Bronny James factor

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that James has the dream of one day taking an NBA court with his son, Bronny. But plenty still has to happen to make that come true after Bronny expressed his intention to enter the 2024 NBA Draft, while simultaneously hitting the transfer portal if he elects to play college basketball again after one year at Southern California.

While Bronny’s defense is at a plus level, he still might need some early seasoning in the G-League to expand his offensive potential. How much of Bronny’s next step will influence what his father does next season?

LeBron James might want to join forces with other stars

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers have been known for their superstars from the days of Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West to the Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy teams. There was Kobe Bryant playing with Shaquille O’Neal then Pau Gasol, followed by the current James-Davis pairing.

With Davis turning 31 and James approaching 40, are the Lakers ready to move on to a new set of superstars that will move them into the future?

Whether a change to some established stars is the route to go, or a move up in the draft is desired, a personnel change could lead to some short-term bumps in the road.

LeBron James and market dynamics

The Lakers don’t often concern themselves with either the ups or the downs of the Clippers, who are set to move into a new era of their own next season. For the first time since 1999, the Lakers will be the only NBA tenant in their downtown L.A. building, with the Clippers moving to a new arena in nearby Inglewood.

With the Clippers likely to solidify their roster to maintain a winning team worthy of their new digs, could the far-more-popular Lakers feel compelled to drastically alter their own roster to maintain the L.A. pecking order for the long term?

Doug Padilla covers the NBA and MLB in Los Angeles for Field Level Media.