XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers likely to relocate after just one season

The XFL’s Las Vegas Vipers did not have a good go at it in their inaugural season this past spring. Led by Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, the Vipers lost eight of 10 games.

They also boasted the lowest home attendance in the league with a mere 6,028 fans showing up on average inside the run-down Cashman Field.

According to this report from Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Vipers could be leaving town after just one season.

“The XFL’s Vegas Vipers will not return to Cashman Field for the 2024 season, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday,” report on Las Vegas Vipers situation. “It’s unclear whether the move is the first step in a rumored relocation or if the Vipers will seek a new venue in Southern Nevada.”

The XFL was always going to be a hard sell in Southern Nevada. While the NFL’s Raiders, NHL’s Golden Knights and WNBA’s Aces have had a ton of success, expecting a minor league football team to draw in the entertainment capital of the world didn’t seem to make too much sense in the first place.

Per the report, Nashville, Tennessee and Phoenix are all seen as potential relocation sites for the Las Vegas Vipers.

In the first season of its reboot, the XFL was mildly popular. That was led by the St. Louis Battlehawks drawing an average of north of 30,000 fans per game. It just didn’t seem to work out in Vegas.