Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach Rich Bisaccia’s status uncertain, team could chase after big name

The Las Vegas Raiders closed up shop on an otherwise surprising season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in a controversial manner in the AFC Wild Card Game Saturday afternoon.

A season that saw head coach Jon Gruden resign in disgrace, concluded with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia leading Vegas to a 7-5 record and a surprising playoff appearance.

Some believe that the Raiders’ performance under the former special teams coach should lead to him being a full-time head coach moving forward.

One day after the Raiders’ loss, and we’re no closer to knowing what is going to happen with Rich Bisaccia and the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL insider Mike Silver reported on Sunday that Raiders assistant coaches have been left in the dark. There’s been no indication one way or another from Las Vegas’ brass regarding the interim head coach’s future.

In the same report, Silver noted that Raiders owner Mark Davis could very well be targeting a big-name head coach to replace Bisaccia.

What are the Las Vegas Raiders’ plans?

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia (front) reacts on the sideline during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, the Vegas-based team has been most linked to Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh. The former San Francisco 49ers head man is seriously considering returning to the NFL, and is seen as a great fit with the Raiders. He previously served as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2002 and 2003 under Bill Callahan.

There was also a report floating about toward the end of the regular season that Davis and Co. could look to trade for a head coach. Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton were mentioned as possibilities.

The interesting dynamic here is Derek Carr’s situation. He acted the part of a team leader during what was a trying season off the field for the Raiders. He has two more years left on his contract.

Per Silver’s report, whoever ends up beng the Raiders’ full-time head coach could impact Carr’s future in Sin City.

Either way, this is a major story to pay attention to as the Raiders prepare for what promises to be an intriguing offseason in Vegans.

