Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr questionable after MRI on ankle

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr had a precautionary MRI on his ankle Monday and will be listed as questionable in advance of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is confident Carr will not miss Sunday’s home game but was not as confident about the status of running back Josh Jacobs, who is expected to miss a second consecutive week because of ankle and toe injuries.

Right tackle Alex Leatherwood is being evaluated for a back injury after playing just 31 snaps in Sunday’s 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carr, 30, helped the Raiders improve to 2-0 by throwing for 382 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers despite injuring his ankle during the game. He did not end up missing a play.

Carr has thrown for a league-best 817 yards over the first two weeks of the season with four touchdowns and one interception, while being sacked five times. That marks the most passing yards in a two-game span in Raiders history.

Jacobs, 23, rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Raiders’ season-opening 33-27 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens but did not play at Pittsburgh. Gruden tabbed Jacobs’ status for Sunday as “very questionable.”

