Las Vegas Raiders spent $440 million on massive contracts this offseason

As Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis faces allegations of a troubling culture and shady business operations under his watch, he is spending whatever he can to help this team become a legitimate threat to win a Super Bowl in the coming years.

Las Vegas is coming off a tough loss in the Wild Card Round to the Cincinnati Bengals, proving this team was just a few pieces away from becoming a true power in the AFC. Seeing how close this roster got in 2021, Davis went out and made sure this team wouldn’t take a step backward anytime soon.

It all started with the blockbuster trade for Davante Adams, sending a 2022 first- and second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers. Shortly after the deal went through, the Raiders signed Adams to a five-year contract worth a max value of $140 million.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders sign Hunter Renfrow to $32 million extension

After already committing to one massive contract, Davis didn’t stop there. He added Pro Bowle edge rusher Chandler Jones on a $51 million contract. After that, Las Vegas focused on awarding some of its homegrown talents with new deals that reflected their value to the franchise.

The spending hasn’t stopped in recent months. Maxx Crosby, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, landed a four-year extension with a ma value of $98.98 million. The Raiders also made a commitment to Derek Carr, signing him to a $121.5 million contract

It already represented more than $400 million in maximum salary commitments over the next five seasons. But Las Vegas wasn’t finished. Hunter Renfrow, one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, signed a $32 million extension to keep him with the franchise as an essential piece in Josh McDaniels’ offense

Altogether, per Field Yates of ESPN, it could be over $440 million paid to five players in the next few years.

Related: Projecting a Darren Waller contract extension

There could still be more to come. The Raiders know Darren Waller is underpaid as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Negotiations are ongoing, but any deal for the dangerous offensive weapon would likely need to start at a $14-plus million per season.

Only time will tell whether or not this all works out for the Raiders. NFL teams have spent wildly in the past, only to see it backfire. It also doesn’t help that Las Vegas is still viewed as the fourth-best team in the AFC West,

However, it’s the type of commitment to winning fans have wanted to see. As long as Davis is around and he can find ways to afford these deals, it seems the Raiders will do what it takes to try and challenge the best NFL teams.