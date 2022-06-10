Las Vegas Raiders sign Hunter Renfrow to $32 million contract extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy signing some of their best players to long-term deals this offseason. The new Hunter Renfrow contract extension now locks down another core member of this team for years to come.

Renfrow, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021. The 5-foot-10 slot receiver became a go-to weapon for quarterback Derek Carr, pulling down 103-of-128 targets with career-highs in receiving yards, touchdowns and first downs.

Hunter Renfrow stats (2021): 103 receptions, 1,039 receiving yards, 51 first downs, nine touchdowns

With the 26-year-old entering the final year of his rookie contract, Las Vegas recognized it needed to reward one of the biggest steals from the 2019 draft class. After signing Carr and Davante Adams to lucrative contracts, the Raiders’ slot receiver is now getting paid.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Renfrow is signing a two-year extension worth $32 million. It will be tacked onto his current deal and provides him with $21 million guaranteed.

Hunter Renfrow contract: $34.54 million over three seasons

The new deal comes with high expectations for both Renfrow and the Raiders heading into a crucial 2022 NFL season.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders schedule, predictions

Hunter Renfrow’s impact on Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2022

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hunter Renfrow has already emerged as one of the best receivers from the 2019 NFL Draft. Keep in mind, that it’s a pool of players that includes Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel.

Through his first three seasons, Renfrow ranks fourth in receptions (208) and seventh in receiving yards (2,299) among receivers from the 2019 class. He also becomes the latest to get paid, joining Brown ($100 million contract extension) and lands his extension before Samuel, Metcalf and McLaurin.

The arrival of head coach Josh McDaniels means that Renfrow’s importance to the offense shouldn’t fade this fall. He is an important check-down option for Carr and the quarterback-receiver duo showed obvious chemistry last year. According to Pro Football Focus, Carr posted a 122.4 passer rating when he targeted Renfrow.

With that said, it’s fair to expect the Raiders’ slot receiver to experience a dip in production this year. The arrival of Adams adds a target monster to the passing attack in Las Vegas, resulting in 120-plus targets headed directly to the All-Pro wideout. It’s also very possible that tight end Darren Waller draws more attention from Carr with defenses focused on attempting to contain Adams.

While Renfrow might not repeat the volume of his production, he could deliver a few more big plays from the slot in 2022. Consistently facing one-on-one coverage with mismatches to exploit, he should be a very efficient receiver in one of the best NFL offenses this year.