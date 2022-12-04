Lamar Jackson suffers knee injury, ruled out for game

UPDATE: Lamar Jackson has now officially been ruled out of the game with his knee injury. After the win over Denver, coach John Harbaugh ended everyone’s fears by indicating his star QB’s injury is not a season-ending setback and is simply a matter of “days or weeks“. A more thorough medical exam will take place on Monday. Ian Rapoport has suggested it could be a knee sprain.

If we look at the AFC North standings heading into Week 13, the Baltimore Ravens are sitting on top, at 7-4, as they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday. As usual, Lamar Jackson is leading the charge for John Harbaugh’s team, where they’re on track to reach the postseason after coming up just short a season ago.

Most would tell you the biggest difference has simply been the team’s health. Last season, Jackson was only able to start 12 games, missing the other five with an injury. They went 7-5 with Jackson under center.

Well, if the biggest change was improved availability, there may be a big problem in Baltimore.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Trevor Lawrence’s clutch performance lands Jacksonville QB in top 15

Lamar Jackson questionable to return vs Broncos

In the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson fell hard to the ground on a sack from Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

It was the first sack of Cooper’s season, but what has everyone concerned is the status of Jackson, who had to leave the game for a medical evaluation under the tent. At that point, the Ravens’ medical team clearly advised against the game-changing QB returning to the game right away, and he had to head back to the locker room.

We can’t speculate on the exact specifics of the injury or why he had to head back to the locker room. Whether it’s for further evaluation, or to gain access to other materials they don’t have on the sideline, is unknown.

For now, the Ravens are labeling Jackson’s ailment as a knee injury, and he is officially questionable to return. Jackson, who won the NFL MVP award in 2019, has not missed a start this season. Backup QB Tyler Huntley has taken over the Baltimore offense for now.

Related: NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Jalen Hurts’ big day closes the gap