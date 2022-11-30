Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quad injury

Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are facing a must-win against a bad Denver Broncos team this coming Sunday.

Baltimore finds itself at 7-4 and tied atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals following last week’s ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ravens.

Unfortunately, Jackson is now on the NFL injury report. According to Ravens beat writer Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson left practice on Wednesday with a quad injury.

It’s not yet known what the severity of the injury is. What we do know is that Jackson was slated to give his week-of press conference on Wednesday. But that was canceled after he met with trainers. This certainly is not a great sign. Remember, Jackson also showed up on the injury report ahead of last week’s game with a hip issue.

Lamar Jackson stats (2022): 62% completion, 2,231 passing yards, 755 rushing yards, 20 total TD, 7 INT, 91.3 QB rating

After getting off to a strong start this season, Jackson has struggled some recently. He accounted for 12 total touchdowns and two interceptions in the Ravens’ first three games. In the eight outings since, Jackson has put up just eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

If Jackson is unable to go Sunday against Denver, the Ravens would still be in good hands with Tyler Huntley starting. Last season saw the former Utah standout put up five touchdowns and four interceptions in four starts when Lamar Jackson was sidelined.

Even then, being without the star dual-threat quarterback could make things a bit more interesting against what has been a bad Broncos team.