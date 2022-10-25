Kraken place G Philipp Grubauer (lower body) on IR

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken placed goaltender Philipp Grubauer on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body ailment.

Grubauer sustained the injury during the third period of the Kraken’s 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Martin Jones relieved Grubauer and made one save to pick up the win.

Grubauer, 30, is 0-1-1 with a 3.77 goals-against average and an .860 save percentage in four games (three starts) this season.

He owns a 127-93-27 record with a 2.53 GAA and .913 save percentage in 273 career appearances (244 starts) with the Washington Capitals, Avalanche and Kraken. He was selected by the Capitals in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media