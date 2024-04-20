NBA insider says Knicks vs. 76ers will decide Celtics opponent in East finals: ‘Whoever wins that can beat the Bucks or Pacers’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

One notable NBA insider expects the first-round clash between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers to decide who will likely end up facing the Boston Celtics in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA games today are stacked with some fantastic matchups as the 2024 NBA Playoffs commence. While the defending champion Denver Nuggets and stars like Lebron James and Kevin Durant will be in action, the 6 PM ET matchup between the Knicks and 76ers is the marquee game of the day.

The game features a pair of teams with MVP-level players, Jalen Brunson and Joel Embiid, two gritty clubs who play good defense, and squads led by proven coaches in Nick Nurse and Tom Thibodeau. It is a shame they have to play in the opening round but that’s how things have shaken out, and NBC Sports Senior Writer Kurt Helin believes there is more than advancing to the East Semifinals on the line in this series.

In a conversation this week with Sportsnaut, the league insider explained why he believes the winner of this best-of-seven is going to the Eastern Conference Finals, and of the two teams, it’ll likely be Philly.

“I think that series is pretty close to a toss-up,” said Helin. “I lean Philly just because if Joel Embiid is close to himself they’ve got the best player in the series, with no offense to Brunson. Without the secondary shot creation of Julius Randle, it becomes really hard.

“In the playoffs when I can load up on one guy, and take away your first option; as good as Brunson is you really need that second guy. But I think whoever comes out of that series can beat whoever comes out of Milwaukee and Indiana.”

Knicks vs. 76ers will deliver a classic physical Eastern Conference playoff series?

While Knicks fans may not be thrilled with the prediction of a Sixers victory in the series, as he mentioned the series is a near pick ’em and he does believe New York matches up very well with the 76ers even without their All-Star forward.

“They’ve got the size to throw at [Embiid]. Hartenstein, I seriously considered him for the all-defensive team this year. He got thrown into the mix and did brilliantly for them. They are going to need their shooting to fall together and need some stuff but I don’t think this is an easy matchup for either side. I think what will be fun about this series, and frankly, the same thing that was fun about that Philadelphia-Miami game, that was Eastern Conference playoff basketball.”

“It was physical and gritty, with moments of personal brilliance and shot creation. With the Sixers and Knicks, you’re going to get six games of that. This is going to be a grinding, physical, Eastern Conference series. It’s going to be so much fun.”

Game 1 of Knicks vs. 76ers tips off today at 6 PM ET on ESPN.

