Kjaerbye parts ways with Endpoint after four months

Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye parted ways Monday with Endpoint after just four months with the British Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The 24-year-old Danish rifler joined Endpoint in June following a long hiatus from competitive play. He previously played with FaZe Clan, HYENAS, North, Astralis, Team Dignitas and others.

Endpoint posted a statement on Twitter saying that Kjaerbye “is going through some things in his personal life that he needs to attend to.”

“I am very grateful that Endpoint gave me the chance to come back to the thing I love most: play pro CS,” Kjaerbye said. “The way Endpoint, my teammates and my coach Rejin (Allan Petersen) welcomed me and supported me in my comeback has meant the world to me. I am sad it has to end now, but sometimes life takes unexpected turns and you simply have to follow that.”

Kjaerbye helped Endpoint upset Natus Vincere at the ESL Pro League Season 16 group stage in September.

His exit leaves the current Endpoint roster with Kia “Surreal” Man, Max “MiGHTYMAX” Heath, Guy “Nertz” Iluz and Milosz “mhL” Knasiak.

