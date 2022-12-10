Keshon Gilbert helps UNLV hold off Washington State

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Keshon Gilbert’s 25 points led UNLV to a 74-70 win over Washington State on Saturday afternoon in the Las Vegas Clash.

UNLV improved to 10-0, though the Rebels gave the Cougars (4-5) an opportunity in the final minute. Missed free throws by UNLV gave Washington State a chance to tie with less than 30 seconds to go, but UNLV’s quick closeout defense as the ball was rotated around the perimeter forced a difficult Cougars shot that didn’t hit the rim and was rebounded.

T.J. Bamba, whose 20 points led the Cougars, made a layup with six seconds left to make it a three-point margin. The Rebels closed out the game when Jackie Johnson III split two free throws.

It was the first meeting ever between the two programs. UNLV was playing in a different venue for the third straight game, though all of those buildings are located in the Las Vegas metro area.

Elijah Harkless added 20 points for UNLV, while the Cougars received 15 points from Justin Powell and 14 from D.J. Rodman.

Both teams shot the ball well, making more than 50 percent of their shots for the game. The Cougars shot 54.2 percent from the field and the Rebels made 50.9.

Washington State raced out to a 13-4 lead, only to see UNLV got hot from long range and go on a 18-0 run. Gilbert hit two of the team’s four 3-pointers in that stretch.

The Cougars re-took the lead with 2:07 to go in the first half at 30-29 on Kymany Houinsou’s 3-pointer. But that was their last lead of the day.

A 15-2 UNLV run after the game was tied at 45 with over 16 minutes left was the difference in the second half. Gilbert scored nine of those 15 points.

Washington State committed 22 turnovers to seven for UNLV, with 12 steals for the Rebels in the game.

The Cougars lost despite making 13 of 23 3-pointers and winning the rebounding battle 33-20. UNLV scored 31 points off turnovers to six for Washington State.

