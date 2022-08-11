Wanna have a catch? Ken Griffey Sr., Ken Griffey Jr. emerge from Field of Dreams to play catch

Iowa City Press-Citizen-USA TODAY NETWORK

The second edition of the “Field of Dreams” MLB game held in Dyersville, Iowa, is in action Thursday night between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. But before Nick Lodolo or Drew Smyly could take the mound for the first pitch, fans of the game got a special treat.

For those who tuned in early to the Fox Sports broadcast, they got to see Ken Griffey Sr. and his son Ken Griffey Jr. emerge from the Field of Dreams cornfields for an old-fashioned game of catch.

Chills.



Ken Griffey Jr and his dad at the Field of Dreams. pic.twitter.com/5QdPjwiS5P August 11, 2022

Many others quickly emerged from the fields to join the Griffeys, allowing more of the baseball community to get in on the fun.

Incorporating Griffeys into Field of Dreams is picturesque

Whether you got introduced to the story by picking up the 1982 novel Shoeless Joe, written by W.P. Kinsella, or by watching the 1989 film adaptation Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta, it’s hard not to be moved by seeing a legendary baseball family like the Griffeys get involved too.

Griffey played 19 seasons in the MLB, 12 of which were with the Cincinnati Reds. He won two World Series championships in that time with the Reds. Meanwhile, ‘The Kid’, Griffey Jr., is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time, and after 22 seasons, an MVP and 13 All-Star games, he was an easy choice for the Hall of Fame.

This was an awesome moment, but it’s a shame the MLB won’t be returning to the Field of Dreams site in 2023. Frank Thomas plans to renovate the field, hoping to turn it into a top-notch facility that can host baseball tournaments, and construction won’t be completed in time for next year. But, as one can expect from the Big Hurt, big things are coming to Dyersville, Iowa.

