MLB won’t hold 2023 ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Major League Baseball won’t return to the “Field of Dreams” site in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2023 for a third straight edition of the game.

That’s according to Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, whose group bought the iconic location with big plans to renovate it, and construction won’t permit a 2023 game, he told the Des Moines Register.

“It’s a lot going on,” Thomas told the newspaper. “They don’t want to come back if the stadium’s not prepared.”

Thomas didn’t rule out a return to the site in future years, where a regulation MLB diamond was built at the location of the 1989 film. Until then, fans are going to need to be content with the memory of the 2022 game — set for Thursday night when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds meet — and the 2021 classic.

Last season, the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees on a walkoff home run by Tim Anderson to close a night that opened with actor Kevin Costner and the players emerging from the corn field from the movie in a feel-good moment.

Thomas’ group has plans to turn the site into a complex to host baseball and softball tournaments. It would include player dorms and a hotel.

The Register reported that a feasibility study said hosting an annual MLB game would be vital to make the site profitable.

–Field Level Media