Troubling Kawhi Leonard injury update on Game 1 status for Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers were hoping for a positive Kawhi Leonard injury update before Game 1 on Sunday. However, less than 24 hours before facing the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA playoff series, things look bleak for the Clippers’ star.

Leonard, age 32, played in more than 60 regular-season games for the first time since the 2016-’17 and he averaged 34.2 minutes per game for Los Angeles. Hwever, lingering knee soreness and forced the team to list him as questionable on the NBA injury report before Sunday’s game.

Kawhi Leonard stats this season (ESPN): 23.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG< 3.6 APG, 52.5% FG, 41.7% 3PT, 1.6 SPG, 88.5% FT in 68 regular-season games

On Saturday afternoon, per Law Murray of The Athletic, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue announced that the medicals will determine Leonard’s status for Game 1. The All-NBA forward has been a limited participant in practice, participating in shooting but not allowed to practice with contact.

The Clippers news came one day after Shams Sharania of Stadium reported that Leonard received an injection in the sore knee, but Los Angeles had “cautious optimism” he could play in Game 1. Now, just hours before a final determination needs to be made, things are headed in the wrong direction.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there is ‘increasing doubt’ regarding Leonard’s availability for Game 1 between the Mavericks vs Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard playoff stats (career): 21.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.8 SPG, 51.2% FG, 40.2% 3PT

Not only would Leonard’s absence be a massive blow for the Clippers lineup, but it would also significantly damage the team’s chances of winning Game 1 in Los Angeles. Since Leonard last played on March 31, the Clippers are 4-4 including a three-game losing streak to close out the regular season.

Losing the series opener would immediately shift things in the Mavericks’ favor, allowing Dallas to steal the home-court advantage in a critical first-round series for both teams. While a final injury update will be provided on Sunday before tip-off at 12:30 PM PT, it does appear Leonard is likelier to miss Game 1.

