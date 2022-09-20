Visiting Kauffman Stadium: This is what you need to know

Credit - MLB

The Kansas City Royals have one of the most devoted fan bases in baseball and that makes an experience at Kauffman Stadium even more enjoyable for those in the ballpark. Before taking a trip out to “The K”, here is everything you need to know before arriving and once stepping foot inside Kauffman Stadium.

Where is Kauffmann Stadium?

Kauffmann Stadium is in Kansas City, Missouri. The address to the stadium is 1 Royal Way, Kansas City, MO 64129.

Who plays at Kauffman Stadium?

The Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium.

Related: Find out where the Kansas City Royals rank in Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings (updated weekly)

How far is Kauffman Stadium from downtown Kansas City?

Credit Google Maps

Kauffman Stadium is only an eleven-minute drive from Downtown Kansas City.

When was Kauffman Stadium built?

Kauffman Stadium was built on April 10, 1973.

What is the capacity of Kauffman Stadium?

The capacity of Kauffman Stadium is 37,903, which is the stadium’s seat number.

Can you tailgate at Kauffman Stadium?

Guests can enjoy all the fun and excitement of Kansas City Royals tailgating at the Kauffman Stadium, with plenty of parking lot space to host your group.

What time do the gates open at Kauffman Stadium?

The gates open 90 minutes before the game. You can get into the parking lot three hours before the game to tailgate. They are giving you enough time to live it up in the parking lot and still get to batting practice when the gates open, maybe meet some of the players.

Related: Find out when the Kansas City Royals play again with Sportsnaut’s MLB Schedule

What can you bring inside Kauffman Stadium?

To provide a safe environment at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals have outlined the only bags approved for entry into the stadium. We listed the size of bag you can bring food in.

Clear bag no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ with all items inside easily visible.

One-gallon clear zip-seal bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

May bring in water bottles that are plastic 1-liter or smaller and are unopened (one per person)

Small clutch bags that do not exceed 9″ x 5″, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception can be made for a medical reason or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children after proper inspection.

How much is parking at Kauffman Stadium?

There are multiple parking pass options available. We highly encourage fans to pre-purchase parking, but if unable to do so, parking can be bought at the gates. Fans can pay via credit card at the designated tollbooths at Gates 3–4, 5, or 6. We suggest going early to find parking because there will be people already tailgating, so it will be packed.

When purchasing parking online in advance,

A General Parking pass is $20,

A Reserved Parking pass is $30,

An oversize Vehicle Parking pass is $40

Parking bought at the gate

$30 for General Parking

$40 for Reserved,

$50 for an Oversized Vehicle.

Credit: MLB.com

How much is beer at Kauffman Stadium?

The price of beer at Kauffman Stadium is $5.50.

What is there to eat at Kauffman Stadium?

There are multiple places to eat at Kauffman Stadium, and we have listed the different places to eat and the sections they are located at.

Wings and Fling , Section 252

, Section 252 Bullpen Burgers and Shakes , Sections 308,413

, Sections 308,413 Brisket-Acho , Sections 221,225,234,251,314,417,422

, Sections 221,225,234,251,314,417,422 Rookie Sandwich , Sections 221,234,251,417,422

, Sections 221,234,251,417,422 Tender Love & Chicken , Sections 308, 427

, Sections 308, 427 The Melt , Section 230

, Section 230 KC Cantina , Sections 225, 239

, Sections 225, 239 Chickie & Pete’s, Section 247

Related: Get the latest Kansas City Royals news on Sportsnaut

What are the best seats at Kauffman Stadium?

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The best Kansas City Royals game seats are behind the home plate, including the Diamond Club and BATS Club.

What is the seating chart at Kauffman Stadium?

Credit – MLB

Please understand that the map above can’t show the precise location of your seat. The map is to give you a general idea of the section you are sitting in. No seat in Kauffman Stadium is free from the risk of injury inherent in attending a live baseball game. We advise you to be aware when the balls are being hit.