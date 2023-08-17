Kansas City Royals owner says one of ‘the most important decisions’ in team history is looming

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has a massive decision to make for the franchise soon that could help them be far more competitive in the future.

Outside of a three-year run of success that includes a World Series win in 2015, the last 30 years in Kansas City Royals history have been dominated by losing seasons. However, that is no coincidence because in that time the wealth of a team and the economic size of the market they play in began to have a major influence on franchise success.

As a team in one of the smallest markets in the sport, the organization’s inability to compete financially has been a major hindrance. However, that could change in the near future based on an upcoming decision made by the Royals owner.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was in Kansas City this week to help the Royals in their ongoing push to replace Kauffman Stadium. the organization is in the midst of deciding if downtown Kansas City or a location in Clay County will be the site for a proposed $2 billion ballpark district. A final decision must be made in September and it is a crucial one as the commissioner explained during his visit.

Kansas City Royals (2023): 39-83

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“For a market of this size, those [development] opportunities are critical in today’s game in order to put the ballclub in a position to be competitive over the long haul,” he said (via Front Office Sports). The team is currently in the third smallest market in the league and has the 25th-highest payroll in MLB.

Manfred also pushed the idea that the creation of recent ballpark districts that received some local funding was extremely beneficial for the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, and the areas surrounding those new ballparks. Both teams have won championships since opening up their current venues.

The weight of the choice is clearly felt by the team’s owner, saying it “will be the most important decision that we would make while we have the privilege of stewarding this franchise,” during an appearance with Manfred at an MLB Urban Youth Academy event in KC.

A ballpark interest and the traffic, interest, and revenue influx they bring could be massive for the Kansas City Royals’ future. It has been proven successful for other franchises and that is why where the team chooses to possibly develop one is so key.