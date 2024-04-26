Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024: Chiefs draft grade, pick-by-pick analysis

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Who did the Kanas City Chiefs draft? The 2024 NFL Draft provides the Chiefs front office with another opportunity to strengthen one of the best NFL dynasties ever. Our Chiefs draft picks tracker 2024 will keep you updated with everything you need to know from the first round to the end of Day 3.

Let’s dive into our analysis of the Chiefs draft picks in 2024. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll also have prospect profiles on every member of the Chiefs draft class.

Chiefs draft analysis 2024: Pick-by-pick analysis of the Chiefs draft class

Round 1, 28th overall (via BUF): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to the 28th overall pick and selected Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy. You’ll remember the name, Worthy wasn’t just one of the fastest players at the NFL Combine 2024, he broke the NFL Combien record with a 4.21 40-yard dash.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic rated Worthy as the 10th-best wide receiver in the NFL Draft, graded as a Day 2 talent likely to go in the back half of the second round. Worthy’s speed, either with the football in his hands or when stretching the field, is like no other. However, he’s only 165 pounds and there is a very short list of wide receivers that thin working at the next level. If any team can make it work, it will be the Chiefs, but Worthy is a big gamble.

Chiefs draft grade: C+

Related: Chiefs GM addresses Kadarius Toney’s future with team

Round 2, 63rd overall: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

The Chiefs traded up again in the 2024 NFL Draft, this time moving up a single spot in the second round. There was a little bit of buzz on Wednesday that Kingsley, Suamataia could be targeted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 32nd overall pick, now they get him a full round later. He probably shouldn’t be seeing the field early in the 2024 season, but he’s an excellent athlete with plenty of thickness to his frame. With time, he could develop into a very solid starter for Kansas City.

Grade: B+

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft running back rankings

Round 4, 131st overall

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings

Round 4, 133rd overall (via BUF):

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings

Round 5, 159th overall:

Related: History of repeat Super Bowl winners

Round 6, 211th overall:

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft quarterback rankings

Round 7, 248th overall (via BUF):

Also Read: Best NFL Draft classes of all time

Kansas City Chiefs draft grades 2024 – Draft grades from NFL experts

Both during and after the 2024 NFL Draft, you can find consensus draft grades on the Chiefs draft class in 2024 right here. We’ll be using expert analysis from NFL.com, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and PFF.

Related: Biggest NFL Draft busts of all time

You can find our own analysis for every pick above.

NFL.com: A

A USA Today: C

C Fox Sports: B+

B+ Yahoo Sports: C+

C+ CBS Sports: A

A Pro Football Focus: ‘Average’

Also Read: NFL defense rankings 2024

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2024 – Live Chiefs draft tracker

Here you can find our Chiefs draft tracker 2024, containing every member of the Chiefs draft class in 2024. Our pick-by-pick analysis and consensus Chiefs draft grades can be found above.

Round 1, 28th overall: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Round 2, 63rd overall: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Round 4, 131st overall:

Round 4, 133rd overall:

Round 5, 159th overall:

Round 6, 211th overall:

Round 7, 248th overall:

Related: Chiefs news, rumors