Kansas City Chiefs star admits contract dispute will likely lead to exit in 2024: ‘It’s a cutthroat business’

The Kansas City Chiefs and star pass rusher Chris Jones will again attempt to agree on a new long-term contract in the offseason; however, the four-time Pro Bowler seems to expect that this will likely be his last season with the franchise.

Over his eight seasons with the Chiefs, Chris Jones has put together an impressive resume that places in him the conversation, along with team legends like Derrick Thomas and Neil Smith, as one of the greatest defensive players in team history. Over the last four years, however, he’s been considered one of the NFL’s best at his job overall.

Related: Tyreek Hill admits regret in trying to bait Kansas City Chiefs into massive contract with trade threats

Jones has been a Pro Bowler the previous four seasons and also earned All-Pro honors in 2022. But unlike Thomas and Smith, he has also been a key part of two championship teams for the franchise. Unsurprisingly, with such impressive success, the 29-year-old is looking to land the biggest payday of his career.

Despite a lot of positive comments in the media during the spring and summer, the Kansas City Chiefs and their top player on defense were unable to come to terms on a new long-term contract. It has opened the door to the likely end of a very productive relationship, and it seems Jones is coming to terms with that likelihood.

Kansas City Chiefs next game: Dec. 3 vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Late last week, Jones spoke with NBC ahead of the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. When asked about his future in Kansas City, he was honest about how the business side of the sport could likely lead to a parting of ways.

Chris Jones stats (2023): 24 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, 9 tackles for loss

“I never really take it personally, man. It’s a tough business. It’s a cutthroat business. And you can’t get too involved with your feelings about it. This could, if we’re speaking truthfully, this could be my last year with the Chiefs. Am I gonna hate the Chiefs for it? Am I gonna down the Chiefs for it? No. I understand the business of it, you know what I mean? So, I can respect the reality of things, you know? So, I never put my feelings in the business part of it.” “… If this is my last year, I’ve given this organization everything I have. I have exhausted everything, so if this is my last year, I’m super thankful. Hopefully, it’s not, but if it is, I’m super grateful for the Chiefs organization and I’ve poured everything into this.” – Chris Jones

Chris Jones is reportedly looking for a contract that will place him alongside Aaron Donald as one of the highest-paid defensive players in the sport.