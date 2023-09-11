Former New York Giants 1st-round pick takes shot at team following embarrassing loss to Cowboys

It seems former New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney is still a bit salty about the team trading him last season and deciding to kick his one-time teammates while they were down following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Last night will go down as one of the most forgettable evenings in New York Giants history. Over the last few weeks, there has been a great deal of excitement for G-Men fans about their potential in 2023. After surprising the league and reaching the NFL playoffs last season, there was a huge anticipation about taking another step forward in the new season.

Unfortunately, the Giants began their 2023 campaign with a historically bad performance as they were trounced by the hated Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football by a score of 40-0 with the whole football world watching.

New York Giants record (2023): 0-1

Credit: USA Today Network

Surely, the players and coaches on Big Blue are chastising themselves on Monday morning for such an embarrassing performance against their division rivals. However, it seems a former member of the roster decided to use social media to spotlight their terrible play this morning as well.

Earlier today, former New York Giants wide receiver, and 2021 first-round pick, Kadarius Toney took to his Instagram to poke some fun at his former organization with a couple of posts mocking the score at halftime and the eventual 40-0 final score on Monday night. Images of the posts can be seen below.

What makes the shots a bit confusing is the current member of the Kansas City Chiefs also had a not to forget on Thursday when he dropped multiple easy catches in the Chiefs’ surprising opening night loss to the Detroit Lions.

New York traded Toney before the deadline last year after a disappointing year and a half with the team. He only played in 19 games over two seasons after being taken with the 20th pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He would go on to help Kansas City win the Super Bowl earlier this year, however, his injury woes have followed him to the Chiefs as well.