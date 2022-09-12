Justin Jefferson movin’ on up MVP odds

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson is behind 15 quarterbacks in the latest MVP odds released by Caesars Sportsbook, climbing more than a dozen spots after a massive Week 1 effort for the Minnesota Vikings.

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs (+500) jumped Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+550) at Caesars on the back of his five TD passes in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota and now stands even with Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and Titans running back Derrick Henry in the MVP futures odds reset — all three are +6000. A pair of Colts — Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor — are also at +6000.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert nudged ahead of Tom Brady (+1200) and is now +700 at Caesars. Brady led the Buccaneers to a win at Dallas but lost ground to Herbert and saw the gap shrink behind him. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is fifth (+1400).

Jefferson is first in Offensive Player of the Year futures at DraftKings. At +650 he’s tied with Colts running back Taylor and well ahead of Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (+1300), Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (+1400), 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (+1400) and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (+1400).

At +6500 via DraftKings, Jefferson’s MVP odds didn’t see a boost after Sunday’s Week 1 slate. Allen (+500) remains ahead of Mahomes, Herbert, Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Henry is the first non-QB listed at +5000 and 17th overall behind the likes of Justin Fields (Bears, +4000) and Trey Lance (49ers, +4000).

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK MVP ODDS (9/12/2022)

Patrick Mahomes, +500

Josh Allen, +550

Justin Herbert, +700

Tom Brady, +1200

Jalen Hurts, +1400

Russell Wilson, +1500

Lamar Jackson, +1500

Joe Burrow, +1600

Aaron Rodgers, +1600

Kirk Cousins, +2200

Kyler Murray, +2500

Matthew Stafford, +3000

Derek Carr, +3500

Trey Lance, +4000

Tua Tagovailoa, +4000

Justin Jefferson, +6000

Jameis Winston, +6000

Derrick Henry, +6000

Matt Ryan, +6000

Jonathan Taylor, +6000

–Field Level Media