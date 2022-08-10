Justin Jefferson is clowning defenders at Minnesota Vikings camp: ‘Corners have done little to limit him’

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time Pro-Bowler Justin Jefferson is reportedly making a mockery of defensive backs at Minnesota Vikings training camp as the team looks to expand on his brilliance in the first season for new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Simply put, Justin Jefferson is a really good wide receiver. Despite not having a top-flight quarterback or a strong wingman on the other side of the field, it has not stopped the 2020 first-round pick from turning into one of the best young wide receivers in the entire sport. That is why it is unsurprising that he is expected to be a focal point of the Vikings’ offense even more in 2022.

Sometimes coaching isn’t rocket science and new HC O’Connell is proving that by trying to craft the offense — in his first year leading the team — around the uber-talented 23-year-old. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Vikings writer Arif Hassan spoke on how the opportunities for Jefferson have expanded in the playbook to get the ball in his hands behind the line of scrimmage.

“Once the preseason starts, we might also see how effective the yards-after-catch plays will be. The fly sweeps and tap passes behind the line of scrimmage typically feature Jefferson [during training camp drills], too. We know he’s going to be the focus of the offense, and camp practices have reflected that.” Report on new sets with Justin jefferson in vikings camp

Justin Jefferson winning on every play at Minnesota Vikings camp

However, Jefferson’s primary role is still being split out and getting open in between defenders. And it seems that in training camp the teammates that have had the unfortunate luck of guarding him have had little success at slowing him down.

Justin Jefferson stats (2021): 108 catches, 1,616 receiving yards, 10 TDs, 15.0 YPR

“Justin Jefferson is continuing his incredible camp, and opposing corners have done little to limit him. He’s won on every route in every situation.” Training camp report on Justin Jefferson

Jefferson dominating his teammates in camp won’t come as too much of a surprise, but it is still good to see the team’s best receiver by far is looking fantastic early and seems primed for a third straight Pro-Bowl appearance in January.