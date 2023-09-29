NFL insider reveals Justin Fields trade value for Chicago Bears in 2023

The Chicago Bears are at the bottom of the NFL power rankings again for the second consecutive year with rumors already ramping up about the futures of quarterback Justin Fields and coach Matt Eberflus. While Chicago hasn’t made any definitive decisions, there would reportedly be a trade market for Fields.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, many expected Fields to experience a third-year breakout. After rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, Chicago added wide receiver D.J. Moore and seemed poised to take a step forward. Instead, the Bears’ offense is as bad as before.

Justin Fields stats 2023: 58% completion rate, 526 passing yards 3-4 TD-INT, 67.7 QB rating, 6 yards per attempt, 13 sacks in three games

Related: Why it’s time for Chicago Bears to clean house, including Justin Fields

It’s become fairly evident that Chicago has lost its long-term confidence in Fields’ ability to be its future starting quarterback. One year after keeping the former Ohio State star and trading down from the No. 1 overall pick, it’s now far more likely Chicago will find a new quarterback in 2024.

If that proves to be the case, the Bears will immediately begin shopping Fields around the league. Fortunately for the team, there is expected to be a fair amount of interest and a trade could yield a solid return.

Appearing on the Yahoo Sports’ Inside Blitz podcast, senior NFL insider Charles Robinson shared from multiple general managers that there will be teams willing to give up more for Fields than the Dallas Cowboys traded for Trey Lance.

“I’ve talked to a couple of GMs about Justin Fields. They’re like, ‘It’s not a Trey Lance situation. He has shown an ability to have a nice ceiling, something to reach for as a starter. He’s got experience, he probably just needs to be with the right coach. Maybe he does still need to be a backup in some situations, but he’s going to be worth an asset.” Charles Robinson on Justin Fields trade value in the eyes of NFL general managers

Related: 2024 NFL Draft order

Justin Fields career stats: 5-23 record, 59.5% completion rate, 27-25 TD-INT, 78.1 QB rating, 1,672 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns

Fields’ contract does complicate matters. After completing his third NFL season, any team that acquires him would have to make a decision on the fifth-year team option for 2025. Valued at over $20 million fully guaranteed, the cost of picking up the option means Fields would likely be a one-year rental quarterback.

Dallas traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the 49ers for Lance, buying low on the former No. 3 overall pick. However, Lance’s lack of snaps since his breakout season at North Dakota State dramatically lowered his trade value.

Barring a late turnaround, the Bears will have two of the top picks in 2024. it would also likely result in a new regime taking over, with that general manager and head coach hand-picking their next quarterback.