Los Angeles Dodgers star Julio Urias placed on administrative leave after DV arrest

It was earlier this week that Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Julio Urias was arrested in Los Angeles County on charges of felony domestic violence.

For Urias, it represents the second alleged domestic violence incident of the past four years. It’s also now not a surprise that the starter has been placed on administrative leave following an agreement between the Dodgers and MLB, insider Jon Heyman reports.

Urias, 27, was arrested Sunday night and released on $50,000 bond the next morning. He faces up to six years in prison.

The pitcher was suspended 20 games by MLB four years ago after he was arrested on “suspicion of domestic violence.” While he was not officially charged, the league’s domestic violence policy came into play.

Julio Urias stats (2022): 11-8 record, 4.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP

This is obviously a serious situation away from the diamond. Though, Urias’ absence from the Dodgers also comes at a time that they’re preparing for a postseason run. To say that some within the organization are not happy about the latest arrest would be an understatement.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described his reaction to Urias’ arrest as “shock.” Meanwhile, general manager Andrew Friedman spoke out on the incident.

“Obviously, extremely disappointing development,” Friedman said about the most-recent Julio Urias arrest. “For us right now, it’s having him and his representatives resolve this while we’re focused on both the near and long term.”

It remains to be seen if Urias will be back with the team this season or if he’s played his final game in a Dodgers uniform. The former 20-game winner is slated to hit free agency in the winter.