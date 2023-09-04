Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher reportedly arrested for domestic violence

One of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best young talents was reportedly arrested this week in connection with some ugly charges.

While the 2023 edition of the Los Angeles Dodgers may not be a vintage version of the team, compared to the groups that won 111 and 106 games the last two seasons, they are once again a formidable force in the National League West this season.

With just under 30 games left in the season, they are in first place and should cruise into their tenth division crown over the last 11 seasons. However, a dark cloud was placed over their season with some worrisome news about one of their starting pitchers.

Julio Urias stats (2023): 11-8, 4.60 ERA, 1.159 WHIP, 117 SO, 117.1 IP

Los Angeles Dodgers Julio Urias facing possibly six years in prison

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday afternoon, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed that “Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urías was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence charges late last night, an officer with the LAPD tells ESPN. Urias, 27, was booked late Sunday and released early this morning on $50,000 bond.”

A felony charge of domestic violence in Los Angeles County can lead to a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $6,000 fine.

This is unfortunately not Urias’ first run-in with with allegations related to domestic violence. Four years ago he was arrested on “suspicion of domestic battery.” While he was not officially charged, after an investigation by MLB he was suspended for 20 games under the league’s domestic violence policy.

A source informed Passan that the league is of course now investigating this situation as well. His court date following Sunday’s arrest is expected to take place during the final week of the MLB regular season.

Following the news, the Los Angeles Dodgers released a statement that they were “aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”