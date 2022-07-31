Juan Soto on trade rumors: ‘I just want to get it over with’

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals dropped their game against the St. Louis Cardinals by the score of 5-0 Sunday afternoon.

There’s a chance that this might have very well been Soto’s final game in a Nationals uniform. He’s firmly on the block with less than 48 hours to go ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

In talking to the media following Sunday’s game, Soto pretty much said he just wants to get this whole thing over with.

“I just want to get it over with and see what’s going to happen,” he said Sunday following his team’s 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. I mean, just go over that day and start over here or wherever I’m at.” Washington Nationals star Juan Soto on trade rumors, via MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato

Washington has been engaged on multiple fronts since Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million extension offer earlier in the month. Right now, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are seen as finalists for his services.

Has Juan Soto played his final game as a member of the Washington Nationals?

The backdrop here were images of Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo and Cardinals president John Mozeliak seen watching Sunday’s game with one another. St. Louis is considered the odds-on favorite to land Soto in a trade with Washington.

Juan Soto stats (2022): .246 average, 20 HR, 45 RBI, .883 OPS

Soto, 23, could potentially land Washington one of the largest packages of prospects and young players in modern MLB history. With the team now in full-scale rebuild mode, adding young talent to the mix makes sense.

As for the timing of a potential trade, the deadline will pass at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday. Washington takes on the New York Mets Monday evening and will not play another game until the deadline has come and gone, meaning Soto could have very well played his final game in the nation’s capital.