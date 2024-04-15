Legendary New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling retires effective immediately

Credit: Bob Karp/Staff Photographer

John Sterling has been the voice of the New York Yankees since all the way back in 1989. He has called multiple World Series titles and is considered one of the greatest broadcasters in modern MLB history.

That’s what makes Monday’s news so hard to fathom. The Yankees announced that the 85-year-old Sterling has retired effective immediately. It came as an absolute shock in the social media world.

“Fans find a certain comfort in daily rhythms of baseball. Day in and day out, season after season, and city after city, John Sterling used his seat in the broadcast booth to bring Yankees fans the heartbeat of the game, employing an orotund voice and colorful personality that were distinctly, unmistakably his own. John informed and entertained, and he exemplified what it means to be a New Yorker with an unapologetic and boisterous style that exuded his passion for baseball, broadcasting and the New York Yankees.” New York Yankees press release on retirement of John Sterling

Ryan Glasspiegel of the NY Post indicates that Sterling’s retirement is due to health concerns.

“I am a very blessed human being,” Sterling said in a release. “I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday.”

The Yankees plan on honoring Sterling at Yankee Stadium Saturday ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Sterling has been a fixture in the Big Apple sports scene since his start as a talk show host with WMCA in 1971. His role as the voice of the Yankees started all the way back in 1989.