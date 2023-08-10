NBA insider gives Joel Embiid update that sets ominous outlook for his Philadelphia 76ers future

An NBA insider suggests that 2023-2024 will decide if Joel Embiid continues to wear a Philadelphia 76ers uniform for years to come.

The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t done much with their roster this summer, however, they have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Firstly, because future Hall-of-Famer James Harden surprisingly opted into the final year of his contract, but then requested a trade. That confusing switch from what many NBA observers expected has led to a major question. Will this situation new and weird affect Joel Embiid’s confidence in the franchise long-term?

The reigning NBA MVP has served up his body over the last seven years as he has helped make the 76ers and Eastern Conference powerhouse and yearly contender. But in today’s current game, stagnation can often lead to superstars finding their way out of their current homes, and Philly seems on the cusp of a paradigm shift moment with their top player.

Joel Embiid aiming to be in career-best shape in the ’23-’24 season

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne gave an update on Embiid’s summer preparation for the season and an ominous outlook for his future with the franchise.

Joel Embiid stats (’23-’24): 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.7 BPG

“He wants to come back in the best shape of his life. I think his mentality is he’s going to give everything that he has to the Sixers this year, and that includes putting his arm around James Harden. That includes trying to lift Tyrese Maxey up. That includes inviting all those [current and former teammates] to his wedding. I think this year really is a make-or-break year, in the sense that they have all this cap space going forward. “… Their plan is, we’ve got cap space after next season. Well, you better do something with that cap space. Does that mean free agents, trades? Joel Embiid is very involved in those discussions. This year is very important and they have to get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy.” – Ramona Shelburne

If the 76ers were to disappoint again and fall short of the NBA Finals, the Philly front office may have a lot to worry about when it comes to their top player, if his best efforts there isn’t enough.