WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon scores four first-half touchdowns

Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is on the verge of making NFL history. Taking on a bad Carolina Panthers team on Sunday, Mixon completely dominated in the first half.

That included the Pro Bowl running back scoring four touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of the game (three rushing, one receiving). The dude was absolutely on one.

Cincinnati found itself up 35-0 at the half and was absolutely dominating Carolina after last week’s disastrous loss to the Cleveland Browns.

How bad was the first half for Carolina? Cincinnati put up 311 total yards and 21 first downs compared to 32 total yards and one first down for the Panthers. That’s about as ugly as it gets for an NFL team.

As for Joe Mixon and the Bengals’ rushing attack, they ran the ball just 10 times in last week’s loss to Cleveland. Through the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game, the Bengals had put up 147 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

NFL world reacts to Joe Mixon’s first-half performance

Obviously, those who have Mixon on their fantasy teams are gleeful right now. That’s what happens when a RB2 option in fake football scores four touchdowns in one half. After all, Mixon had not performed at a high level through the first eight games of the season.

Joe Mixon stats (2022): 432 rushing yards, 3.3 average, 2 TD

Joe Mixon in the FIRST HALF:



🤯173 total yds

🤯4 TDs

