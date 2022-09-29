Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow arrives to ‘Thursday Night Football’ in rose suit

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

We have absolutely no idea how Joe Burrow is going to look on the field when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins in Cincinnati Thursday evening.

What we do know is that Burrow showed up to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati looking pretty darn GQ. That included the star quarterback sporting a rose-themed suit.

Burrow is known for his on-field play. He’s also known for his style when showing up to important games. It was just this past February that he went full Walter White from “Breaking Bad” fame leading up to Cincinnati’s Super Bowl appearance against the Los Angeles Rams in Southern California. He certainly has the drip (as the youngsters would say).

Related: 3 keys for Joe Burrow Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals looking to reach .500

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati will take on an undefeated and ascending Dolphins team Thursday night on Amazon Prime. This comes mere days after the defending AFC champions disposed of the New York Jets for their first win of the season.

After struggling some to open the season (three touchdowns, four interceptions in his first four games), Burrow returned to form in a 27-12 win over New York this past Sunday. He completed 23-of-36 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. A similar performance against Miami could help this team to a 2-2 record after Cincinnati dropped its first two games.

Obviously, the vibes are there for Mr. Burrow leading up to this big mid-week game.