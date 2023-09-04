Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor addresses Joe Burrow’s Week 1 status

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant at practice Monday, indicating he may be on track to start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow had a “real good day” and the team is encouraged by the Pro Bowl quarterback’s progress. However, Taylor was non-committal on Burrow being 100% a go for Sunday, saying the team is taking it “day to day right now.”

Burrow returned to Bengals practice last week after missing almost the entire 2023 training camp due to a calf injury.

If Burrow can’t go in the team’s opener Sunday, they’ll turn to backup Jake Browning, with recently signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier as his backup.

Over the weekend, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said on Bengals.com: “I think he’s in a good place. We’ve got a good plan in place for him to get ready for week one.”

The Bengals open the season on the road against division rival the Browns to start AFC North play. The division is much improved this season, with Baltimore getting back a healthy Lamar Jackson, and Pittsburgh vastly improved across the board.

“Any player needs to get the feel back again, but I don’t think it takes long,” Callahan said of Burrow. “I’ve felt really good about the work he’s put in the last two days.”