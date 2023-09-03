Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has the college football world ablaze thanks to his big performance in the team’s 45-42 win over TCU in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Playing in his first game since transferring from Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders’ top recruit didn’t disappoint. Playing wide receiver and cornerback, he finished the day with 11 catches for 119 yards on offense and notched one interception, three tackles, and one pass defensed in the huge win.

Taking to his weekly TikTok called “12 Talks” (Hunter wears No. 12), he was asked where he’d like to play when it comes time for him to enter the NFL Draft and play pro football.

“My favorite NFL team is the (San Francisco) 49ers,” Hunter told his audience. “But if I had to say, I like staying in Colorado.”

Personal preferences aside, Hunter won’t have much say in the matter come 2025, when he most likely will enter the NFL Draft after his junior season — the earliest college players can turn pro.

Hunter did say that, for some reason, fans often tell him he’s going to end up with the Green Bay Packers.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to say I’mma go to Green Bay,” Hunter continued on his TikTok chat. “I don’t know why. But Green Bay is cold. I don’t have a problem with it. But why?”

Hunter and teammate Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, look to move to 2-0 on the season as they host their first home game in Boulder against Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are a -1.5-point favorite.

