Some NFL scouts have wildly low draft grades on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy will likely be a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, potentially selected by a team like the Minnesota Vikings or New York Giants. However, the championship-winning quarterback seems to be a divisive prospect around the league.

McCarthy entered the pre-draft process viewed only as a potential first-round pick. However, the former Wolverines’ signal-caller was expected to ace interviews with teams, impressing them with his leadership, football IQ and maturity.

Related: 2024 NFL Draft quarterback rankings, see where J.J. McCarthy lands

J.J. McCarthy stats 2023: 2,851 passing yards, 22-4 TD-INT, 89.5 ESPN QBR, 73.2% completion rate

Stories that have come out on McCarthy have only made him even more supported by NFL coaches. Back at the University of Michigan, he reportedly would tell incoming recruits that if they ‘wanted to party and chase girls’ they needed to play elsewhere.

With a glowing recommendation from Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who calls McCarthy the best quarterback in the NFL Draft, the young passer’s draft status was solidified. There is a strong chance he is selected with one of the first five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft order and he’s viewed as a lock to be chosen in the top 10. However, some NFL scouts believe that is a massive reach.

Related: NFL scout, exec reveal their huge concern with J.J. McCarthy

Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network shared that in conversations with some scouts around the league, McCarthy is graded as low as a third-round talent. While not everyone in the NFL sees him that way, there is a section of talent evaluators that believe he should be a Day 2 pick.

Part of the reasoning is likely tied to how little Harbaugh used McCarthy late in the season. During Michigan’s wins over Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State and Iowa, McCarthy combined for a 1-1 TD-INT line with 496 passing yards, averaging just 124 passing yards per game.

Also Read: Why the Minnesota Vikings should draft J.J. McCarthy

JJ McCarthy height and weight: 6-foot-3, 203 pounds

Only 21 years old, McCarthy hasn’t consistently demonstrated that he can carry an offense and some believe he will need a great supporting cast around him to be an above-average starter. However, as is always the case, it only takes one team to fall in love with a prospect. While some scouts aren’t high on McCarthy, coaches are and that’s part of the reason why he’ll be a top 10 pick.

Also Read: Execs think Jim Harbaugh using J.J. McCarthy to influence 5th pick