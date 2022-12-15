Jets QB Mike White: No doubts about playing Sunday

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) said Thursday he has no doubts about his ability to start Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

White was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week and was limited in practice Wednesday.

But when asked Thursday if he had any doubts about playing Sunday, White didn’t miss a beat.

“No, no, none at all,” White told reporters.

It’s not an insignificant storyline; Zach Wilson was elevated from third string to QB2 on Wednesday. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, started seven games after his return from injury in Week 4. But he struggled and was dropped to the No. 3 spot, behind White and veteran Joe Flacco.

White took a pair of shots to his midsection last Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a “precaution” but was able to return to New York with the team.

White started the season as the Jets’ third quarterback but was elevated to No. 1 because of the ineffectiveness of Wilson and primary backup Flacco.

On the season, White, 27, has started three games and has a 1-2 record. He threw for more than 300 yards in each of his first two starts, then 268 (27-of-44 passing) against the Bills. He has completed 62 percent of his passes for 952 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sunday is a significant game for the Jets (7-6), who enter Week 15 out of the playoffs as the ninth seed in the AFC. The Lions (6-7) are also sniffing a playoff spot, holding the ninth seed in the NFC.

–Field Level Media