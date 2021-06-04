New York Jets’ Jamison Crowder missing workouts amid contract talks

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) carries the ball aLos Angeles Rams in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder could be an integral part of the team’s offense — if he is with the team in Week 1.

For now, Crowder is not reporting to organized team activities because of contract negotiations.

In 2020, Crowder caught a team-leading 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns, playing in 12 games (seven starts). In 2019, he played all 16 games (12 starts), putting up 833 receiving yards and six touchdowns, again leading the team in receptions with 78.

He has one year left on his current deal, which would bring a $10 million base salary, but the 2021 season is not guaranteed.

Crowder, a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2015, turns 28 on June 17.

First-year Jets coach Robert Saleh said Crowder would be on the roster this fall.

“[We’re] really confident to get Jamison here quickly,” Saleh told reporters on Friday. “When we do, he definitely has a role on this team.”

The Jets beefed up the receivers’ room during the offseason, signing Corey Davis (three years, $37.5 million) and Keelan Cole (one year, $5 million) and drafting Elijah Moore with the 34th overall selection.

First-round pick Zach Wilson (No. 2 overall) is expected to win the starting quarterback job during training camp.

–Field Level Media