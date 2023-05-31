Jets: Aaron Rodgers ‘fine’; Breece Hall eyes Week 1 return

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday provided promising updates on the health of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and electric running back Breece Hall. Rodgers is dealing with a nagging right calf injury, although Saleh said he didn’t expect the 39-year-old to be limited for long. “Yeah, he’s fine,” Saleh said of the four-time NFL MVP. “Just doing a bunch of rehab. He’ll be limited today and then just hoping to ease him back in. Hopefully, full (participation) on Friday. For sure next week.” Hall sustained a torn ACL during the Jets’ 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 23. That put an abrupt halt on the rookie campaign for Hall, who was selected by New York in the second round out of Iowa State. Now, Saleh appears to be gaining confidence that Hall is in line to return to game action as soon as the team’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 in East Rutherford, N.J. “I’m very optimistic on that one. I don’t want to jinx it,” said Saleh, who knocked on the podium for effect. “I mean, the kid’s already hitting over 22 (mph) on the GPS, so he looks frickin’ good.” The Jets likely will be careful with Hall as they bring him up to speed. “He looks good,” Saleh said. “Again, he’s one of those kids that we’ve had to kind of hold back from him because — it’s weird to say it, you don’t want to heal too fast on an ACL. You’ve got to be able to balance it out with strength. He looks strong. He looks powerful. He’s learning. I’m excited for him to get back on the field. I feel like he won’t need to be limited during training camp, even though we still will just to be conscientious and cautious with him, but he looks awesome.” Hall, 21, had 80 carries for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games last season. He also had 19 catches for 218 yards and a score. –Field Level Media