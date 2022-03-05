J.C. Jackson won’t sign for anything less than Jalen Ramsey money ($20M per year)

You would be hard-pressed to find a better, more consistent cover corner than J.C. Jackson has been for the New England Patriots since entering the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Not only has he intercepted more passes than any other player in the past four years, the 6-foot-1 corner also deflected a league-leading 23 passes last season.

While these stats are impressive, Jackson hasn’t been paid like a top player at his position. For his first three years, Jackson was still working off his original contract, which was a three-year, $1.7M contract. Last offseason Jackson became a restricted free agent to which the Patriots placed a second-round tender on him, meaning if any of the other 31 NFL teams came to terms on a contract with Jackson, the Pats would receive that team’s second-round pick as compensation. Except none of the franchises bit at the time.

Now, a year later Jackson is set to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time in his life, which means he’s likely to seek a lucrative contract and based off his career accomplishments, he’s in line for a massive payday.

J.C. Jackson looking to become highest-paid CB in NFL history

In his first opportunity to be paid fairly for his production, J.C. Jackson is expected to attract several suitors when free agency opens on March 16.

Yet after reaching the playoffs with the Patriots last season, why doesn’t Jackson just re-sign with the team and scheme he’s familiar and proven to be dominant in?

Well, aside from a recent free agency splurge, the Patriots have a long history of not wanting to pay players top dollar. The case with Jackson isn’t expected to be any different.

For his part, Jackson wants to be recognized as the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, topping the five-year, $100 million contract Jalen Ramsey is currently signed to. And according to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Jackson still has an interest in remaining with the Pats, but they’re not expected to meet his asking price.

This could lead Jackson to test the market, searching for whichever team is willing to offer the most money. After four years of being underpaid, it’s hard to blame Jackson for wanting to make a splash with his next contract. Now the biggest challenge will be living up to the astronomical dollar amount he’s expected to sign for.

