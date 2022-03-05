New England Patriots sniffing around 1000-yard receiver

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Although he was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mac Jones had by far the best rookie season among the first-year QBs. Yet, as the New England Patriots know, despite reaching the playoffs for the first time without Tom Brady since 1998, their effort wasn’t good enough.

The Pats were buoyed by a strong defense that ranked second in the NFL, allowing just 17.8 points per game, but they needed an explosive play on offense, times got tough.

In response to their passing game struggles, the Patriots intend to add to their receiving corps this offseason. While they have some nice complementary pieces, this roster doesn’t have any wideout representing a true No. 1 option. Getting their young QB a reliable go-to receiver may be near the top of their priorities over the next few months.

Landing No. 1 WR is key for New England Patriots in 2022

As mentioned the New England Patriots have fine No. 2 and No. 3 options, but they lack a playmaker who can consistently win one-on-one battles downfield.

Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are effective in their roles, but at age 25 and 26, they’re unlikely to continue making great strides on the gridiron. Nelson Agholor, while a capable receiver, he’s not anything close to a No. 1 either. And N’Keal Harry’s days of providing hope are done. Three seasons after being a first-round selection, Harry won’t suddenly drastically improve in 2022.

This means, if Bill Belichick and the Pats are serious about getting the Mac Attack going with an unquestioned top pass-catching option, they will have to continue adding to the position this offseason.

As we’ve learned, bonafide star receivers don’t grow on trees. While incoming draft classes are stacked with talented pass-catchers, there’s no guarantee a No. 1 WR can be found.

This could prompt the Patriots to take a chance on a proven player such as Carolina Panthers WR Robby Anderson.

According to Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, the Pats could be targeting a trade for the 6-foot-3 wideout.

Under contract through the 2023 season, the Panthers can move on from Anderson this offseason, saving $9.1 million with a trade, leaving behind a $7.6 million cap penalty.

While Anderson isn’t likely to be mistaken for a true No. 1 option either, he’s better than what the Pats have on hand. The six-year vet had a down season a year ago catching passes from Sam Darnold and Cam Newton, but the year before that, Anderson posted a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Acquiring Anderson likely wouldn’t take more than a mid-round selection and it gives the Patriots a big target with speed, capable of being a deep receiving threat. We’ll see just how interested they are in adding him to their core, but from the sounds of it, a deal could come to fruition at some point this offseason.

