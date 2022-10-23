Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson carted off with dislocated kneecap

The early portion of the Los Angeles Chargers‘ Week 7 battle against the Seattle Seahawks got off to a rough start after allowing 17 points in the first quarter. Adding insult to injury, one of their prized acquisitions, Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson had to be carted off the field after suffering a dislocated kneecap with less than two minutes to go before halftime.

Jackson’s leg can be seen getting caught up in the SoFi Stadium turf, where he would remain for several minutes as medical attendants applied an air cast to the 26-year-old defensive back’s left leg. Obviously, he did not return to action, and is likely looking at an extended absence, just how long is unknown.

Turf monster bites J.C. Jackson at SoFi Stadium

We should warn, this video is not an easy watch, as Jackson’s leg injury is about as gruesome as it gets.

J.C. Jackson scary left leg injury against the Seahakws #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/IK40vqsdrr — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 23, 2022

Jackson had just been signed this past offseason to a five-year, $82.5 million contract but had recently drawn criticism for his play, even getting benched by coach Brandon Staley in Week 6. Jackson entered the Seahawks matchup allowing a league-worst 155.3 passer rating when targeted according to Pro Football Focus.

J.C. Jackson stats (2022): 15 tackles, 2 pass deflections

Obviously, an injury isn’t what anyone wants to see for a player who’s earned a reputation for being a ballhawk when he’s at his best. Quickly ruled out for the game, the Chargers should have a more detailed injury update on Jackson’s injury timeline at a later date.

Asante Samuel Jr. and Bryce Callahan are the team’s other starting corners, but players such as Michael Davis, plus rookies Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard, could hear their names called in Jackson’s absence. We also wouldn’t rule out the Chargers adding a defensive back from outside the organization to get another capable option in the lineup.

