Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams ‘feared’ to have a significant knee injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury and there is already concern within the organization that he will miss significant time.

Williams suffered the knee injury in the third quarter, going down and later being carted into the locker room. While Denver first announced he was questionable to return, the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game moments later.

Javonte Williams stats (2022): 204 rushing yards, 4.34 yards per rush, 16 receptions, 76 receiving yards

Following the loss, Jeff Legwold of ESPN spotted Williams on crutches. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced during the post-game press conference that Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to determine the full extent of the injury.

While Denver awaits a thorough evaluation from its medical staff and wants to see the MRI results, the organization already seems to be preparing for the worst. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos fear Williams suffered a serious knee injury and there is very little optimism for him making a return anytime soon.

Williams will not play in Week 5, with the Broncos set to play on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. It could be a primetime game without two explosive running backs as Colts’ star Jonathan Taylor left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Latest on Javonte Williams injury and impact on Denver Broncos offense

The early fear from the Broncos’ medical staff is a concern. As Jesse Morse of TheFantasyDoctors.com described, replay of Williams’ injury would suggest he hyperextended the knee. While the mechanism of how his knee twisted doesn’t necessarily mean he suffered a torn ACL, the Broncos’ starting running back could still be dealing with a bone bruise and other potentially a meniscus tear.

A bone bruise along would cause Williams to miss significant time. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise and slight meniscus tear in the first preseason game and he missed the first three weeks of the NFL regular season. Similarly, wide receiver A.J. Brown missed time in 2020 with a bone bruise.

If an MRI determined Williams suffered a torn meniscus, he would likely miss a month of action and Denver could be even more cautious because of the wear and tear put on the knees of a young running back. Unfortunately, Rapoport’s report raises concern that this could still be a far more significant injury.

No matter how long Williams is sidelined, it will have a massive impact on the Denver Broncos offense. Entering Week 4, Hackett’s unit ranked 14th in the NFL in the rate of run plays (42.21%). In addition, Williams came into the game with the second-most targets (21) on the teams and served as an important go-to target for Russell Wilson when he faced pressure.

Melvin Gordon will step into the feature role, but Denver might not feel especially confident in the veteran running back. Gordon has already fumbled four times this season and it’s been a recurring problem for him. While he will be the primary ball carrier, Mike Boone will also be involved after averaging 5.5 yards per carry on 75 rushes through his first four NFL seasons.

