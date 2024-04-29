Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry making NFL comeback with AFC contender

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Five-team Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is making a comeback, attempting a return to the National Football League with the hopes of playing for the first time since the 2022 season.

Landry, the 63rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, thrived at the start of his career. After hauling in 84 receptions for 758 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns in his rookie season, Landry blossomed into one of the best slot receivers in the NFL

Jarvis Landry career stats: 713 receptions, 7,870 receiving yards, 38 touchdowns

From 2015-’17, Landry averaged nearly 1,100 receiving yards per season, pulling in 316 receptions for 3,280 receiving yards with 18 total touchdowns in 46 games. Following his fourth year with the Miami Dolphins, he was franchise tagged then traded to the Cleveland Browns for a fourth- and seventh-round pick.

The 5-foot-11 receiver continued to perform well, serving as a reliable check-down target in the Browns’ offense. Across 47 games from 2018-’20, he pulled in 236 receptions for 2,990 receiving yards. However, after a pedestrian 2021 season, he was released in March 2022 and signed with the New Orleans Saints two months later, returning to his native Louisiana.

Jarvis Landry stats 2022: 25 receptions, 272 receiving yards, 10.9 yards per reception

Landry only spent one season in New Orleans and didn’t land a spot with a team for the entire 2023 NFL season. However, he is now attempting a comeback.

As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Landry is expected to participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie camp with the hope it can relaunch his NFL career entering his age-31 season.

It’s just a tryout for Landry and facing a Jaguars depth chart with Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr, Devin Duvernay and Zay Jones, it’s unlikely he will make the roster for training camp. However, it is an opportunity for him to see if he still has what it takes to compete for a 53-man roster spot in the NFL.