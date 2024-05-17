Insider expects Cleveland Cavaliers to trade Jarrett Allen; 5 ideal landing spots

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers underachieving?

Many believe a roster that boasts Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen should be accomplishing more than J.B. Bickerstaff is getting from the current Cavaliers. While Bickerstaff’s future in Cleveland may be in question, are we sure the Cavaliers constructed an ideal roster for him to work with?

While the above quartet is talented, having two clunky defensive-minded bigs who aren’t excellent floor-spacers in Mobley and Allen is an odd mix. If there’s one piece that fits the Cavaliers’ long-term goals less than others, it’s Allen.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers could spend a lot of time evaluating a Jarrett Allen trade this summer.

“I would just say that while there’s an extreme interest and excitement probably from certain fanbases to go to the trade machine and work out Donovan Mitchell trades—and maybe those will be needed in a month, we’ll see—I would think the Cavs are going to be spending more time in this next month looking at possible Jarrett Allen trades and what that can bring.” Brian Windhorst on Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors involving Jarrett Allen

Just because the 26-year-old All-Star rim protector isn’t an ideal fit next to Mobley, it doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be a great addition to several other teams around the NBA. Here are five teams that could use a paint presence like the 6-foot-11 center.

Washington Wizards

Is trading for a rim-protecting big the solution to a quick turnaround in Washington? Definitely not, but the Wizards need help in any way they can get it. He would, however, solve their need for a defensive paint presence who’s as reliable as they get on the glass. After averaging a double-double in three of the past four seasons, Allen would bring more consistency to Washington while they gamble on high-upside athletes to fill out the rest of the starting five.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies could look to follow the recent trend of building big lineups, and with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s versatility, they could form a fun frontcourt with Allen joining the fray. The Grizzlies could even try packaging Luke Kennard to Cleveland, providing more much-needed shooting for the Cavaliers. A starting five of Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Jackson and Allen looks pretty competitive on paper.

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson handles the low-post scoring load in New Orleans, but his limited height increases the need for a high-level rim protector to pair with the former No. 1 overall pick. Allen averages 1.3 blocks per game over his eight-year career, and his ability to shine the glass and be efficient as a scorer makes him a great fit for the Pelicans.

Jarrett Allen stats: 16.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 1.1 BPG

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis is a rare talent who can do everything except protect the rim for the Sacramento Kings. If Sacramento wants to take the next step, they’ll have to improve defensively along the wing and in the paint. They can add 3-and-D wings in free agency, but getting their shot-alterer via trade while offering players such as Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes could be Sacramento’s path to contention.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have a rare talent with Chet Holmgren, and while he has no issues blocking shots, he could use some help on the glass. Allen could be the perfect fit next to the rangy shooter, providing more rim protection while taking on bigger low-post presences to wear out opponents. A defensive duo of Allen and Holmgren would be one of the most feared units in the NBA.

