J.B. Bickerstaff may have coached his last game with Cleveland Cavaliers

After their 15-point loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season is over. Now J.B. Bickerstaff and the rest of the Cavaliers are tasked with finding a way to become a tougher out ahead of next year’s NBA Playoffs run.

From Donovan Mitchell’s future to the Cavaliers possibly considering Darius Garland trades, many key decisions will have to be made.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that could even include deciding on Bickerstaff’s future with the team.

“ESPN Sources: After an Eastern Conference semifinal loss to Celtics with short-handed lineup, Cavaliers plan to take time to evaluate coach JB Bickerstaff’s future, but organization remains fond of him and marketplace is sparse of proven candidates. There will be a lot of conversations on different ways to proceed for a franchise that reached Eastern semis for first time since 2018.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on J.B. Bickerstaff’s future with Cleveland Cavaliers

Bickerstaff has led the Cavaliers to a 170-159 record across four-plus seasons in Cleveland. He’s led the Cavs to the playoffs each of the past two years, first losing in the first round before advancing to the semifinals in 2024. But if Cleveland’s front office feels like the roster is underperforming with Bickerstaff, it’s possible we see a change this summer.

