Japanese superstar slugger Munetaka Murakami on track to join MLB in 2025

When it comes to building the best baseball team that can compete with any club in the league, it takes a lot of planning. Not just day to day, week to week, or even month to month, it takes years.

If so, teams may want to start preparing for Munetaka Murakami’s arrival to MLB in 2025. The Japanese star home run hitter just signed a three-year contract worth roughly $4.4 million per year with the Yakult Swallows, according to The Mainichi.

Most of you are probably wondering why this matters right now. Well, Murakami could be the next Japanese great to take his talents to the states, even if his arrival won’t happen for a few years.

Munetaka Murakami has the potential to be an instant MLB star

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

But the 22-year-old third baseman is already shattering records overseas, where he became Japan’s youngest Triple Crown winner, which included 56 home runs. He came just four blasts shy of the Nippon Professional Baseball league’s all-time mark, set in 2013 by Wladimir Balentien. Yet, Murakami now holds the record for the most home runs by a Japanese-born ballplayer in the NPB.

In all, Murakami batted .318 with 134 RBI to earn the Triple Crown. It marks just the eighth time in league history that a player has ever led in all three major hitting categories. Murakami is also a two-time Central League MVP.

Even though MLB teams know they won’t be able to get their paws on this developing yet ready talent until 2025, you can bet we’ll see some teams try and establish a connection and build a relationship in the meantime. Players such as Murakami don’t come around often, so the opportunity to add an extremely marketable ballplayer who’s as talented as he is sure to generate plenty of interest.

While he may be off limits for a few more years, we’re sure to see a land rush for Murakami’s services once he’s officially available to be signed.

